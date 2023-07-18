It is the 6th edition of the “Conversation with the President” program; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) holds the 6th edition of its live weekly “Conversation with the President” on the morning of this Tuesday (18.Jul.2023).

The program is hosted by journalist Marcos Uchôa. he left the global networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the station. signed a contract with TV Brazil in March of this year.

Watch live:

Earlier, the petista participated in a breakfast with leftist leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. According to the Planalto Palace, topics such as the defense of democracy, the fight against inequality, the promotion of social well-being, respect for human rights, actions for the climate and the environment were discussed. Lula is in Brussels, Belgium, for the 3rd CELAC Summit (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) – European Union, which brings together 33 Latin American and 25 European countries.