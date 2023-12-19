It is the 22nd edition of “Conversa com o Presidente”; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will hold this Tuesday morning (Dec 19, 2023) the 22nd edition of its weekly live “Conversa com o Presidente” in Brasília.

The program “Conversation with the President” is presented by journalist Marcos Uchôa. He left Rede Globo in November 2021, after 34 years working at the broadcaster. He signed a contract with TV Brasil in March this year.

Watch live: