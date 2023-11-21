The president will hold this Tuesday (Nov 21) the 19th edition of “Conversation with the President”

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), this Tuesday morning (November 21, 2023) will hold the 19th edition of its live weekly “Conversation with the President” in Brasilia.

The program “Conversation with the president” is presented by journalist Marcos Uchôa. He left the Glob Networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the broadcaster. Signed a contract with TV Brasil in March this year.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will rebroadcast the program live “Conversation with the President”.

