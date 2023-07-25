It is the 7th edition of the “Conversa com o Presidente” program; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) holds the 7th edition of its live weekly “Conversation with the President” on the morning of this Tuesday (July 25, 2023).

The program is hosted by journalist Marcos Uchôa. he left the global networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the station. signed a contract with TV Brazil in March of this year.

Watch live: