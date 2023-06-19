It is the 2nd edition of the “Conversa com o Presidente” program; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) makes the 2nd edition of its weekly live, the program “Conversation with the President”, this Monday (June 19, 2023).

The 1st broadcast was last Tuesday, at the same time, at 8:30 am. The content recorded shy audience when compared to the lives made by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) from 2019 to 2022.

Watch live: