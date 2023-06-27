It is the 3rd edition of the “Conversa com o Presidente” program; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) makes the 3rd edition of its weekly live, the program “Conversation with the President”this Monday (June 27, 2023).

The program “Conversation with the president” is weekly and presented by journalist Marcos Uchôa. he left the global networko in November 2021, after 34 years working at the station. signed a contract with TV Brazil in March of this year.

Lula performs the live in professional format, using high quality equipment and cameras. In the 1st edition, he used a table and microphone in the style of current interview podcasts. In the 2nd edition, he preferred the garden of Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic.

Watch live: