President will formalize partnership between Federal Government and City Hall of Rio de Janeiro for investments in urban mobility

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) in the ceremony to start work on the Campo Grande Ring Road, in Rio de Janeiro.

Lula will also formalize a partnership between the Federal Government and the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro for investments in urban mobility. The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), participates in the ceremony.

Watch live: