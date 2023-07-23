President speaks at ceremony in São Bernardo do Campo (SP); at night, return to Brasilia

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Sunday (23.Jul.2023) in the inauguration ceremony of the new board of SindmetalABC (Union of Metallurgists of ABC). The event is held in the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, will accompany Lula at the ceremony, as will the First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva. Earlier, the Chief Executive underwent medical care at the Sírio-Libanês hospital to relieve back pain.