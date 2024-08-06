The President of the Republic participates in the laying of the cornerstone of the Chilean National Space Center, in Santiago

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), participates this Tuesday (6.Aug.2024) in the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the CEN (Chilean National Space Center), in Santiago (Chile).

The digital newspaper channel Poder360 on YouTube will broadcast the event live. It is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm, but there may be a delay.

Watch: