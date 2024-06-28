The president must also sign service orders for the recovery of sections of BR-267

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Friday (June 28, 2024) in the ceremony, in Juiz de Fora (MG), for the inauguration of the Roza Cabinda viaduct. The PT member will also sign work orders for the recovery of sections of BR-267.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraaccompanies the president.

Watch live: