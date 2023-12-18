Fernando Haddad, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco are also expected to participate in the ceremony

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), participates this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) in the inauguration of Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco as the new Attorney General of the Republic, at the headquarters of the PGR (Attorney General's Office), in Brasília. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthe president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), must also participate in the ceremony.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast live the inauguration of the new Attorney General of the Republic.

Watch:

PROFILE

Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco is one of the 74 deputy attorneys of the Republic working at the PGR. Gonet joined the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) in 1987. He graduated in law from UnB (University of Brasília), where he also obtained a doctorate.

Behind the scenes, Gonet had the support of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes to reach the position of attorney general. The deputy attorney is the author of the book “Constitutional Law Course”, written in partnership with Mendes.

At the TSE, a court presided over by Moraes, Gonet gave a favorable opinion on the former president's ineligibility Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the process that dealt with the legality of the meeting held with ambassadors to attack the Brazilian electronic voting system.

Since the departure of Augusto Aras, the PGR has been temporarily led by deputy attorney Elizeta Ramos.