The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), will attend the ceremony commemorating Soldier’s Day this Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) at the Army Headquarters in Brasília. The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, will also participate.

The digital newspaper channel Poder360 on YouTube will broadcast the ceremony live. It is scheduled to start at 10 am, but there may be a delay.

