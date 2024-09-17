President participates in the ceremony at the Planalto Palace; watch on the Poder360 channel on YouTube

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) in the ceremony for the signing of agreements of ApexBrasilat the Planalto Palace, in Brasília (DF).

The Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) also participates in the ceremony.

