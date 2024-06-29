Accompanying the PT member: Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), Marta Suplicy (PT) and the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Saturday (June 29, 2024) in the laying of the cornerstone of the East Zone campus of Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and the Cidade Tiradentes campus of IFSP (Federal Institute of São Paulo). The PT member is accompanied by: Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), Marta Suplicy (PT) –the two form the ticket, headed by the federal deputy, who will run for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024– and the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana.

Watch the event with Lula in São Paulo: