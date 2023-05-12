Government will invest BRL 4 billion in the creation of full-time vacancies in basic education schools

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) announces this Friday (May 12, 2023) the Full Time Schools Program, at the event center in Fortaleza (CE). The government says it will transfer R$ 4 billion to states and municipalities to create 1 million full-time vacancies in basic education schools in the country. The Governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and other authorities accompany the president.

Watch: