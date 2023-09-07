This year’s theme is “Democracy, Sovereignty and Unity”; government says expect up to 30,000 people

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), participates this Thursday (September 7, 2023) in the parade celebrating the Independence Day of Brazil, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the president of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber, and other authorities of the Three Powers will also attend. According to the government, the ceremony will start at 9am.

The 1st post-September 7th holidayJair Bolsonaro (PL) will have as its theme “Democracy, sovereignty and unity”. And it will count on the participation of around 2,000 military personnel and presentations by the Smoke Squadron. The government says it expects up to 30,000 people.

The parade will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: