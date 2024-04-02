The President of the Republic and the Minister of Ports and Airports participate in the event this Tuesday (2.Apr)

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), participates this Tuesday (April 2, 2024) in the ceremony announcing the start of dredging works on the São Lourenço Channel, in the Port of Niterói (RJ). The minister Silvio Costa Filho (Ports and Airports) also participates.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast the event live.

Watch: