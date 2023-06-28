Four people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian missile attack on a busy area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in the early evening. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reports this on Telegram. This is a new live blog about developments in Ukraine and Russia. You can read the previous one here.
#LIVE #Lukashenko #Killing #Prigozhin #option #told #Putin #dont
HS in Kalajoki | Nine years ago, Anne Penttilä faced a disaster – Now it’s the daughters’ turn to take responsibility for the family estate worth millions of euros
The average age of farmers is steadily increasing. Young producers long for appreciation of primary production, which would also be...
Leave a Reply