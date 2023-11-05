You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Manuel Díaz and Luis Díaz
Cilenis Marulanda, Luis Manuel Díaz and Luis Díaz
Liverpool plays this Sunday away against Luton Town in the Premier League.
Luis Díaz is back and available for coach Jürgen Klopp, in the match that Liverpool plays this Sunday against Luton Town. The Colombian is still waiting for the release of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, kidnapped by the ELN.
Díaz starts the game on the substitute bench.
Follow the game here:
