LIVE: Luis Díaz meets Dibu Martínez again in Liverpool vs. astonville

Sunday, September 3, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

Jhon Durán starts as a substitute in the visiting team.

Luis Diaz starts again as a starter in the Liverpool, that this Sunday receives the astonville in a new day of the Premier League. In the visiting team, the Argentine goalkeeper Dibu Martínez is the starter.

Also Colombian Jhon Jader Durán starts as a substitute at Aston Villa. Both he and Díaz will join the Colombian National Team after the game, thinking about the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Lineups

Liverpool

astonville

follow the game here

Liverpool and Aston Villa lineups

