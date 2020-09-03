Eating three large meals a day is rather the exception these days. Regulated meal times are important for our health. Because a certain hormone also increases our motivation to do sport, as a new study shows.

D.It used to be a matter of course that the family or a community in general would gather for the three main meals and eat together. Today such a state is something special. Instead, a new phenomenon has entered our society.

The so-called snackification. The large main meals are replaced by many small snacks that are spread throughout the day.

After all, a day like this at university or at work can be quite long. Too long to wait until the next big meal with hunger. Very few people have their homemade energy balls or vegetable sticks with humus handy in such a situation. How practical, then, that the bakery or kiosk is waiting on the next corner, offering small items such as rolls, pastries and bars for in between. Unfortunately, these products are often foods that are high in sugar and salty.

Anyone who snacks through the day uncontrollably has to struggle with being overweight. In turn, this can primarily be compensated for with regular exercise and limited food intake. As simple as these two strategies sound at first, it is difficult to implement them consistently. In particular, people who pursue a strongly sedentary activity and have given up eating two to three larger meals a day often lack the motivation to implement it.

The hormone ghrelin, also known as the hunger hormone, plays an extremely important role in the whole process. It stimulates the appetite by activating the reward system in the brain and thus increasing the motivation to eat.

Earlier studies suggested that ghrelin could also be related to motivation to move.

Scientists at the Kurume University School of Medicine in Japan took a closer look at this question to determine what effect the hunger hormone really has. Examined in their study the ghrelin level in mice and how hunger and the urge to move are related. The scientists compared food intake and locomotor activity between two different groups of mice. While one group received food only twice a day for a certain period of time, the control group had free access to food throughout the day.

The result: Although both groups ultimately ate the same amount, the group with the limited meal times spent significantly more time on the exercise bike in order to move.

The results suggest that hunger, which promotes ghrelin production, can also increase the motivation to volunteer. But only if the meal time is limited.

It is still unclear why ghrelin is associated with greater motivation to exercise and why this result is particularly evident with limited meal times. In further studies, the ghrelin activities in the brain are now to be examined.

Since ghrelin production is very similar in mice and humans, the scientists believe it is likely that their findings also apply to humans. In other words: If you eat two to three large meals a day and follow the method of intermittent fasting, you could also be generally more motivated to move. In addition to the fact that people eat more specifically and snack less, there is the positive side effect of more exercise and a healthier lifestyle.

Now, of course, the question is how we manage to return from snacks to regular meals in between. One factor that favors snacking is the lack of company.

The trend is that we are eating alone more and more often. Many find cooking and eating for themselves too time-consuming and too boring. That’s why we tend to have a snack in between more and more often. In addition, many people only eat on the side, look at their cell phones and do not consume the food consciously.

Arranging to go out to dinner with friends and colleagues, cook together, and plan dishes can definitely help you focus on two to three meals a day again. In addition, the scientists recommend eating nutrient-rich dishes that keep you full for a long time and do not tempt us to go to the next meal after an hour. After all, that’s a start to turn your back on snacks in the long run.

