The action in the ‘big leagues’ of Europe returned after the international break for the Fifa date. The Liverpool receives today the Nottingham Forest for matchday 4 of the Premier League with the aim of continuing on the winning path they are currently on.

Anfield Road will once again dress up for the match against the Reds, who are looking for their fourth consecutive victory in this Premier League, in which they have not only had victories, but have yet to concede a single goal in three games.

The Colombian Luis Diaz, who played the two full matches with the Colombian national team in the World Cup qualifiers and scored a goal in the draw against Peru, was once again supported by coach Arne Slot, who placed him in the starting lineup.

Liverpool will face a tough opponent who has drawn two and won one of their first three Premier League games. Nottingham have not yet lost at the start of the season and are looking to spring a surprise on a historic stage.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham, LIVE