With Liverpool – Everton on the program and AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Olympique Marseille in action tonight, there is plenty to enjoy today on the European fields. Follow all developments live in our football center.

England

† Chelsea – West Ham United 1-0

† Burnley – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0

† Brighton & Hove Albion – Southampton 2-2

• 5.30 pm: Liverpool v Everton 0-0





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Spain

• 21.00 o’clock: FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano

View the state of affairs in the La Liga here

Germany

† VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg 0-2

• 5.30 pm: Hertha Berlin – VfB Stuttgart 1-0

View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here

Italy

† Salernitana – Fiorentina 2-1

† Bologna – Udinese 2-2

† Empoli – Napoli 3-2

• 8.45 pm: SS Lazio – AC Milan

View the state of affairs in the Serie A here

France

† Stade Rennes – FC Lorient 5-0

† OGC Nice – Troyes 1-0

† FC Metz – Stade Brest 0-1

† FC Nantes – Girondins de Bordeaux 5-3

† Clermont Foot – Angers SCO 2-2

• 5:05 PM: Lille OSC – Strasbourg Alsace 1-0

• 8.45 pm: Stade de Reims – Olympique Marseille

View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Belgium

Championship play-offs

† Club Brugge – Royal Antwerp FC 1-0

† 6.30 pm: Royale Union St. Gilloise – Anderlecht 2-0 European play-offs

† KAA Gent – KRC Genk 0-1

View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here