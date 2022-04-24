With Liverpool – Everton on the program and AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Olympique Marseille in action tonight, there is plenty to enjoy today on the European fields. Follow all developments live in our football center.
England
† Chelsea – West Ham United 1-0
† Burnley – Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0
† Brighton & Hove Albion – Southampton 2-2
• 5.30 pm: Liverpool v Everton 0-0
Spain
• 21.00 o’clock: FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano
View the state of affairs in the La Liga here
Germany
† VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg 0-2
• 5.30 pm: Hertha Berlin – VfB Stuttgart 1-0
View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here
Italy
† Salernitana – Fiorentina 2-1
† Bologna – Udinese 2-2
† Empoli – Napoli 3-2
• 8.45 pm: SS Lazio – AC Milan
View the state of affairs in the Serie A here
France
† Stade Rennes – FC Lorient 5-0
† OGC Nice – Troyes 1-0
† FC Metz – Stade Brest 0-1
† FC Nantes – Girondins de Bordeaux 5-3
† Clermont Foot – Angers SCO 2-2
• 5:05 PM: Lille OSC – Strasbourg Alsace 1-0
• 8.45 pm: Stade de Reims – Olympique Marseille
View the state of affairs in the Ligue 1 here
Belgium
Championship play-offs
† Club Brugge – Royal Antwerp FC 1-0
† 6.30 pm: Royale Union St. Gilloise – Anderlecht 2-0
European play-offs
† KAA Gent – KRC Genk 0-1
View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#LIVE #Liverpool #Everton #balance #Bart #Nieuwkoop #scores #Anderlecht
Leave a Reply