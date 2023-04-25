Acronym must reappoint the 1st vice president of the Chamber, deputy Marcos Pereira, to the position of national president of the party

The President of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), participates this Monday (24.Apr.2023) in the 16th national convention of the Republican party. At the event, held in the auditorium Nereu Ramos da Casa Baixa, the caption must reappoint the 1st vice-president of the Chamber, deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), in charge of the party’s national president for another 1 term of 4 years.

Former minister and senator Damares Alves (Republicanos-DF) should assume the position of national secretary of the Republican Women movement.

The event will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel. Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: