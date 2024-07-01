Event brings together congressmen and parliamentarians from countries that make up the G20; watch on the Poder360 channel on YouTube

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) participates this Monday (1st July 2024) in the opening of the 1st edition of the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of the P20, in Maceió (AL).

The event brings together congressmen and parliamentarians from countries that make up the G20 (group of the 20 largest economies in the world) and international organizations to discuss social justice and sustainability, placing women and girls at the center of the debates.

Created in 2010, the P20 is led by the presidents of the G20 Parliaments and Congresses. The group aims to engage legislative actors to strengthen “global collaboration to ensure the practical application of international agreements” in the group of 20 largest economies.

The motto of this year’s meeting is “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”. Discussions will address the impact of topics such as promoting climate justice, sustainable development and combating inequalities for girls and women.

Working sessions will be held on expanding female representation in decision-making spaces and the Brazil Panel, which will address legislative advances and public policies for women.