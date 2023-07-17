Live, Lionel Messi is presented at Inter Miami: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The day of the presentation party for the Argentine star arrived at his new club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The world of soccer will be watching Miami on Sunday, a city that is not usually associated with this sport. He will do it for a single man, the Argentine star Lionel Messiwhose presentation with Inter Miami promises to be the biggest party in the history of the American league (MLS).
(You may be interested: Messi, to the rhythm of ‘Muchachos’, revolutionizes the networks: spectacular Miami version)
Rosario’s crack signed on Saturday his agreement with the franchise co-owned by David Beckham for two and a half seasons, until 2025.
At the DRV PNK stadium, where they are working against the clock to complete the preparations for the big party on Sunday where, in addition to welcoming the idol, other special guests are expected. Baptized as “The Unveil” (The Revelation) and broadcast worldwide on Apple TV +, the event will start at 6:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT) at this venue located in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 km north of Miami.
Dressed in Inter Miami clothing, Messi is received by David Beckham, former soccer player and co-owner of the club.
In the run-up to the event, Inter Miami reconfirmed the signing of Sergio Busquets on their networks.
Apple’s production, which has just started investing heavily in the MLS with a 10-year contract for 2.5 billion dollars, will include commentators in English and Spanish and a wide variety of cameras including the Skycam.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Inter confirmed that the main guest artists will be Colombian singer Camilo, author of the hit “Vida de rico” and winner of four Latin Grammy awards in 2021, and Puerto Rican Ozuna, who won two of those awards. in the 2020 edition in a duo with Rosalía. The Argentines Paulo Londra and Tiago PZK will also participate in the event.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #Lionel #Messi #presented #Inter #Miami #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply