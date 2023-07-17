Live, Lionel Messi is presented at Inter Miami: follow the minute by minute

The world of soccer will be watching Miami on Sunday, a city that is not usually associated with this sport. He will do it for a single man, the Argentine star Lionel Messiwhose presentation with Inter Miami promises to be the biggest party in the history of the American league (MLS).

Rosario’s crack signed on Saturday his agreement with the franchise co-owned by David Beckham for two and a half seasons, until 2025.

At the DRV PNK stadium, where they are working against the clock to complete the preparations for the big party on Sunday where, in addition to welcoming the idol, other special guests are expected. Baptized as “The Unveil” (The Revelation) and broadcast worldwide on Apple TV +, the event will start at 6:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT) at this venue located in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 km north of Miami.

Dressed in Inter Miami clothing, Messi is received by David Beckham, former soccer player and co-owner of the club. In the run-up to the event, Inter Miami reconfirmed the signing of Sergio Busquets on their networks. Apple’s production, which has just started investing heavily in the MLS with a 10-year contract for 2.5 billion dollars, will include commentators in English and Spanish and a wide variety of cameras including the Skycam. In a statement issued on Saturday, Inter confirmed that the main guest artists will be Colombian singer Camilo, author of the hit “Vida de rico” and winner of four Latin Grammy awards in 2021, and Puerto Rican Ozuna, who won two of those awards. in the 2020 edition in a duo with Rosalía. The Argentines Paulo Londra and Tiago PZK will also participate in the event. See also Pressure situation at the World Cup: The burden of history in Argentina

