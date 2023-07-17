Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live, Lionel Messi is presented at Inter Miami: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Live, Lionel Messi is presented at Inter Miami: follow the minute by minute

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Messi arrives in Miami to close his signing with Inter of the MLSArgentine star Lionel Messi arrived on Tuesday in the US city of Miami (Florida) to close his signing with Inter of the North American League (MLS).

The day of the presentation party for the Argentine star arrived at his new club.

The world of soccer will be watching Miami on Sunday, a city that is not usually associated with this sport. He will do it for a single man, the Argentine star Lionel Messiwhose presentation with Inter Miami promises to be the biggest party in the history of the American league (MLS).

See also  Ligue 1: PSG wins its eleventh title; Strasbourg celebrates its permanence

(You may be interested: Messi, to the rhythm of ‘Muchachos’, revolutionizes the networks: spectacular Miami version)

Rosario’s crack signed on Saturday his agreement with the franchise co-owned by David Beckham for two and a half seasons, until 2025.

At the DRV PNK stadium, where they are working against the clock to complete the preparations for the big party on Sunday where, in addition to welcoming the idol, other special guests are expected. Baptized as “The Unveil” (The Revelation) and broadcast worldwide on Apple TV +, the event will start at 6:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT) at this venue located in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 km north of Miami.

Dressed in Inter Miami clothing, Messi is received by David Beckham, former soccer player and co-owner of the club.

In the run-up to the event, Inter Miami reconfirmed the signing of Sergio Busquets on their networks.

Apple’s production, which has just started investing heavily in the MLS with a 10-year contract for 2.5 billion dollars, will include commentators in English and Spanish and a wide variety of cameras including the Skycam.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Live #Lionel #Messi #presented #Inter #Miami #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Pakistani government intends to resign before completing its mandate

The Pakistani government intends to resign before completing its mandate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result