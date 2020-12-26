‘It is better to live like a lion for 100 years than live like a lion one day’ … The Indian Army has put a plank on the LAC with the same message written on it. It is clear from the message that India is no longer in the mood to tolerate any Chinese trickery and its preparations are enough to teach the Chinese army a lesson.

A signboard at an ITBP forward post near the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/685kOvDngi pic.twitter.com/hiqUFwIIbh – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Commander Commandant of 55 battalions of ITBP, I.B. According to Jha, ‘We have assured the country that we will not allow any kind of heat on the motherland and our soldiers are full of enthusiasm for this. The funniest thing is that when our ITBP jawans had fiercely fought (in Pangong Lake area), it is now in the minds of my own soldiers that they have got a chance, we have not got the opportunity, so if we get the opportunity So if we get a chance to show the bravery that they have shown there, then we are ready to show bravery more than that. ‘

Commandant Jha said, “When there are cases of Chinese encroachment in eastern Ladakh, we have to be on high alert so that nothing unexpected happens and does not take any blow.” Here, even in the midst of a difficult situation due to the cold, our soldiers are keeping an eye on the border. Now nobody can attack us suddenly. We have promised the security of the country and we are alert at every moment, playing our responsibility.

#WATCH No one can surprise us here. We’ve made a commitment to the country to protect it …. Troops here say that their counterparts in Ladakh fought hard & they also want to do better than them if an opportunity comes by, says ITBP’s 55th Bn commander in Tawang sector, Arunachal pic.twitter.com/Q0xTlhK1GG – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

The jawans also told how the soldiers get goods to meet their everyday needs by using yak on the snow-clad mountains. This yak helps them carry a weight of up to 90 kg even at a height of 15 thousand 500 feet.

Important role of ITBP

The ITBP’s role has been significant during the ongoing tension over LAC in East Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh with China. The ITBP played an important role in the violent clashes between Pangong Lake, Finger Area and Patrolling Points 14, 15, 17 and 17A to prevent the encroachment of Chinese troops. Despite being in low numbers during the melee, the ITBP personnel not only prevented the Chinese army from advancing, but also wounded many of its soldiers.

Commandant Jha said that due to the construction work done in these areas in the last few years, today Indian soldiers can reach near zero point in Tawang sector. Tawang Sector is one of the most sensitive areas on the LAC. In the war of 1962, the Chinese army was able to penetrate deep into Indian territory from here.