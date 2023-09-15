It was a little one primary the first time I heard the name Immanuel Kant. My world was not yet big as I believe it is still fighting to be so today. And the explanation of the Prussian philosopher’s name was nothing more than that it was the street where a classmate from my classroom lived, whose house I had to go to do an assignment. Since that day, like today, There is something interesting about the names of the streets.. They say a lot, both for their area and for the time in which they were named. They give representation and in that sense they give a possible reality that is projected in the collective unconscious. It seems that for a long time we Culichis value more than anything those who live and die taking up arms; The most important and historic roads in the city have the most names of heroes, -like a good Mexican city-, and of soldiers. Rosales, Rubí, Carrasco, Obregón, Zapata. The names are various and well known to any school-age child to whom the name of Immanuel Kant It must be as strange today as it was for me decades ago. There are some exceptions out there, some Teresa Villegas Street, some Agustina Ramírez, but until recently, the names, when they were names of characters, referred to those who had been built through weapons and power. It seems that the honor of having streets with certain names and those names being men at arms may have given this profession so much weight and respect in our land. We could even talk about roots. And all of that is laced with traffic. Distances that were traveled in twenty minutes are today one hour, and it seems increasingly difficult to live life itself. Luckily there are things, wonders, that help. Culiacanand I would like to say Sinaloathey have an outstanding symphony orchestra and yesterday they gave a concert.

Was it a good concert. A very Mexican program. From mild to strong and it is clear that the public is increasingly more diverse than a few years ago; There were the occasional note that came early or was slow to appear, some low moments with an oboe, but the music arrived. Besides that the music composed by Arturo Márquez It is created with the same material as dreams. The orchestration of Xochipitzahuatl was surprising, which is a pre-Hispanic song very present in the festivities of people who speak the Nahuatl language and even more so because of how it had its sinaloense touch with drum. Maybe they worked a lot on this last piece and that’s why others didn’t shine as much. Sensemaya, of Revoltsit was good, but it caught the most Danzón No. 9.

The words of the guest director, the teacher Eduardo García Barriosat the end of the concert, addressing the audience, expressed a lot with very little when he said, “you have a beautiful orchestra here in Sinaloa“Take good care of her.” There is a lot of truth in her words, an orchestra helps a lot in the job of living life itself at fifty degrees Celsius in the shade and with shootings just a stone’s throw away.

Like last week, too This concert will be repeated on Sunday at 12:30 p.m., also at the Pablo Theater in Villavicencio. It is well worth going, it is beautiful music, the kind that gives shine to life itself.

