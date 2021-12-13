In the last episode of “La vita in ricerca”, which returns this afternoon on Rai 1 at 05.05 pm, a troupe in Veneto was robbed. According to the first reconstructions, it should have happened while the correspondent and operator were busy concluding a first connection with the studio, dedicated to the robberies that took place in the villas in the area.

Like every Monday, after the weekend break, come back this afternoon, at 17.05 on Rai 1, “Live life”, program led by Alberto Matano.

The episode on Friday 10 December was particular for the broadcast and all its team.

In fact one of the envoys of “La vita live”, along with her crew, was robbed just as she was closing the connection with the studio to report a robbery in the area.

Troupe of Matano robbed while telling the robberies in the villa

That’s what happened to Filomena Leone, correspondent from Matano.

During a connection from Strà (Venice) focused on robberies in the villa of the so-called “VIP band”, the Lion and his crew were robbed of various assets.

The reporter was engaged in a link across the street, to talk about a series of thefts carried out in the area by bandits, when some men broke the car window stealing bags and computers.

In particular, the correspondent was dealing with the case of the home of a luxury footwear manufacturer, which was robbed in early December.

After the connection with the firm the conductor, Alberto Matano learned about what had happened to his colleagues, who had their car broken into, and reconnected with the Lion.

Matano he reassured the correspondent and her family, stressing that the most important thing was that she was okay.

The conductor stressed the absurdity of the situation. While the lion and the cameraman were busy a document the robberies, remained in turn victims of a theft.

The correspondent of “Live Life” he said they immediately called the carabinieri. The police have explained that for days they have been receiving many reports of that type in the surrounding area.

Apparently there is a real escalation.

