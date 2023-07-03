The Dutch football women have started the farewell match against Belgium. The competition is also part of an action for the Spieren voor Spieren foundation. At the initiative of national coach Andries Jonker and defender Dominique Janssen, the internationals make their shirts available for charity. Follow the game closely in this live blog.

