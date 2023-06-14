Congressmen, representatives of the Executive and researchers participate in the event in Brasília, this Wednesday (June 14)
O deal, a group of business leaders, promotes this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) the seminar “Legal Security – Intellectual Property: Vital Factors for Investment in Innovation”, at the B Hotel, in Brasília. Congressmen, representatives of the Executive Branch and researchers participate in the event.
The seminar will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power360 on Youtube.
Watch:
Here is the schedule for this Wednesday (June 13):
Opening
- Márcio Elias Rosa – executive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services;
- Joao Doria – president of Lide;
- Claudio Lottenberg – doctor and chairman of the board of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and president of Lide Saúde;
- Paulo Octávio – president of Lide Brasilia;
- Celia Pompeia – president of Grupo Doria.
Panel 1 | “How to strengthen economic development through an efficient innovation protection system”
Speakers:
- Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) – senator;
- Júlio Lopes (PP-RJ) – federal deputy member of the Mixed Parliamentary Front in Defense of Intellectual Property;
- Gesner Oliveira –
Moderators:
- Carlos Jose Marques;
- Claudio Lottenberg;
Discussant:
- José Mauro Decoussau Machado.
Panel 2| “Innovation Present and Future: A Strategic Look at Intellectual Property”
Speakers:
- Andrea Macera;
- Silvia Massruhá;
- Jose Eduardo Cardozo;
Moderators:
- Carlos Jose Marques;
- Claudio Lottenberg;
Discussants:
- Arthur Gomes;
- Renato Porto.
Conclusions and closing
#Live #Lide #promotes #debate #intellectual #property #authorities
Leave a Reply