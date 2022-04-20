with videoA wonderful evening of football on the foreign fields is almost over. View all positions here in our match center. Below you will find an overview of today’s program.
England
Premier League
Chelsea – Arsenal 2-4
Everton v Leicester City 1-1
Newcastle United – Crystal Palace 1-0
Manchester City – Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0
Spain:
La Liga
Atletico Madrid – Granada 0-0
Celta de Vigo – Getafe 0-2
9.30pm: Osasuna – Real Madrid
Italy
Serie A
Udinese – Salernitana 0-1
Coppa Italia (return semifinals)
9 pm: Juventus – Fiorentina 2-0 (total 3-0)
Germany
DFB Pokal (semifinals)
RB Leipzig – Union Berlin 2-1
France
league 1
AS Monaco – OGC Nice 1-0
FC Lorient – FC Metz 1-0
Girondins de Bordeaux – Saint Etienne 2-2
Stade de Reims – Lille 2-1
Troyes – Clermont Foot 0-1
Angers – Paris Saint Germain 0-3
Olympique Marseille – FC Nantes 3-2
Lens – Montpellier 2-0
Strasbourg – Stade Rennais 2-1
Stade Brest – Olympique Lyon 2-1
