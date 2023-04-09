First – very important – slow-motion episode at the Olimpico on the occasion of the Biancoceleste’s opening goal. Milinkovic-Savic scores with a header, with Alex Sandro flying to the ground before the gore: there is the hand of the Serbian on the back of the black and white but Di Bello, comforted by the Var, considers it irrelevant and validates the 1-0 goal . Which didn’t last long: 4′ later Rabiot equalized. Here too we have to wait for the ok from the Var room given the scrum on the Biancoceleste goal line but there are no irregularities, nor black and white touches of the hand and not even a charge on the goalkeeper. Valid therefore the 1-1. In the 57th minute Zaccagni scores the 3-1 goal but the linesman immediately signals the offside position on Milinkovic’s throw and cancels, judgment confirmed by the TV images.