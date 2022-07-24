– According to the army of ukraine are there yesterday four cruise missiles fired at Odessa, Moscow says immediately precision bombing a Ukrainian patrol boat in the harbor to have disabled
– The Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskic is not interested in a truce as long as Russia occupies parts of Ukraine.
– The United States estimate the number of Russian deaths in Ukraine on about 15,000said the director of intelligence CIA.
#LIVE #Lavrov #Liberate #Ukrainian #people #regime #Turkey #close #eye #grain #deal
Leave a Reply