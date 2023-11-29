While the provisional cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip goes through its last day on November 29, Qatar, Egypt and the United States are mediating with the parties to the conflict for a second extension of the truce. The Israeli Army and the Hamas group are considering the parameters for a possible new phase, which includes the release of male hostages or military personnel, according to a source close to the negotiations cited by Reuters. Until now, the hostage exchange has focused primarily on women and children.

The Gaza Strip experiences this Wednesday, November 29, the sixth and final day of the extended truce between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group, which controls the Palestinian enclave.

Under the terms of the agreement, In the next few hours, the release of the sixth group of hostages in Gaza territory is scheduled, in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

As the last day of the agreed pause in attacks passes, the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Islamist movement are studying a possible second extension of the provisional ceasefire, but continue discussing its parameters. The parties are discussing the possibility of including soldiers and men on the lists of people to be released, in a possible new phase of the truce, according to sources close to the negotiations.

Below are the main news of the day:

7:30 (BOG) The Pope calls for a continuity of the truce in Gaza

Pope Francis urged the continuation of the pause in attacks in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages and access to humanitarian aid for the inhabitants of the blockaded territory.

“We ask for peace,” he insisted during his weekly audience this Wednesday, in which he added that he is concerned about the lack of water, bread and the suffering of the population in Gaza.

7:10 (BOG) At least two Palestinian minors die in new Israeli raid in the West Bank

Violence continues to spread to other Palestinian territories. This Wednesday, two children died during operations by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Arab channel ‘Al Jazeera’, which cited the Palestinian news agency Wafa, reported that Israeli troops kidnapped an injured person while he was in an ambulance on the way to a hospital for treatment.

For its part, the Red Crescent published on its social networks a video that it claims shows how “Israeli occupation forces prevent Palestinian Red Crescent Society paramedics from reaching a besieged neighborhood in the Jenin refugee camp, despite the presence of wounded people who need help and whose lives are threatened.

6:49 (BOG) Blinken will push for an extension of the pause in the war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he would work with Israeli officials during his trip to that country in the coming days to negotiate an extension of the temporary ceasefire, so that the releases of more hostages are possible.

“By definition, the extension of the truce means that more hostages will return home and more aid will enter Gaza,” Blinken noted in the last hours.

6:33 (BOG) Hamas and Israel discuss terms of possible extension of the truce

Both the group that controls Gaza and the Israeli government are considering on Wednesday the parameters of a possible new phase of the truce agreement in Gaza, which could include the release of hostages who are men or military personnelnot just women and children, as until now, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

Discussions for both a possible extension of the agreement and the conditions it would cover continue, after on Tuesday, November 28, the directors of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad met with the Prime Minister of Qatar, in Doha, to discuss the possible new phase.

Now, Gaza residents, families of hostages held by Hamas and loved ones of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails are anxiously awaiting whether or not the fragile truce between the sides will be extended, opening up the possibility of more releases.

Israeli soldiers perform maintenance on tanks deployed on the southern border with the Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2023, as the truce between Israel and Hamas troops entered its fifth day, after an agreement was extended for two days to allow further releases of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. © AFP/Gil Cohen-Magen

6:15 (BOG) Hamas expressed willingness to extend the truce

The Islamist group informed the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, that it is willing to extend the truce for four more days, according to a source close to Hamas, interviewed by the AFP agency.

“The movement could release the Israeli prisoners that it, other resistance movements and other parties are holding during this period, under the terms of the existing truce”, indicated the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

5:57 (BOG) Expectation for the sixth group of captives to be released this Wednesday

The Israeli press reports that The Government of Benjamin Netanyahu has already received the list of hostages considered for release by Hamas this Wednesday.

Israel is also scheduled to release a new group of Palestinians imprisoned in its prisons, as stipulated in the agreement.

As on each day of the truce, both parties must approve which people will return to freedom. Until now, Israeli authorities have only allowed Palestinian women and minors to leave.

For its part, Hamas, in addition to women and children, has freed some foreign men and an Israeli with Russian citizenship.

A man sits in an ambulance before the arrival of a vehicle carrying freed hostages, as part of an agreement between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, at Schneider Children’s Medical Center, in Petah Tikva, Israel, on November 24, 2023 . © Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

5:38 (BOG) Gazans experience the last day agreed upon in the temporary cessation of hostilities

It is in effect on the sixth day of the pause in attacks on the Gaza Strip. These are the last 24 hours, after the initial four-day truce was extended last Monday, November 27, for two more days, which end this Wednesday, November 29.

At this time there are no reports of bombings or other types of assaults, after on Tuesday the Israeli Army and the Hamas group exchanged accusations about responsibility for explosions in the north of the enclave, where some soldiers were slightly injured. However, the two sides continued with the fragile truce.

A group of Palestinians eat outdoors amid the destruction caused by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, image published on November 28, 2023, during the temporary truce between the Israeli Army and the Hamas group. © AFP/Said Khatib

The pause in hostilities brought the first respite to the Gazan population in seven weeks, during which the Israeli Army has battered the territory by land, sea and air and has left more than 14,800 people dead, according to figures from the media office of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian enclave. An offensive in response to the violent incursion of Hamas militants into southern Israel on October 7, in which around 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were kidnapped.

With Reuters, AP and local media