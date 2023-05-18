Thursday, May 18, 2023
LIVE, last date of the League: the last 3 classified to the semifinals are defined

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE, last date of the League: the last 3 classified to the semifinals are defined


close

The seven teams fighting for three places

Chicó, Santa Fe, Medellín, Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Tolima are fighting for three spots.

Chicó, Santa Fe, Medellín, Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Tolima are fighting for three spots.

Follow the final day of the Colombian championship minute by minute.

This Wednesday the round-robin phase of the 2023-I League ends. Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Nacional, América and Alianza Petrolera already have a place in the semifinal home runs.

The three missing boxes are defined tonight. Boyacá Chicó, Santa Fe and Medellín arrive temporarily classified. Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Tolima still aspire.

Follow here, minute by minute, what happens on this definitive journey.

This is the table

Millions 38
eagles 37
National 35
America 33
Alliance 31
boy 30
Medellin 27 (+1)
Pasture 27 (0)
—————
Santa Fe 26 (+5)
Equity 26 (+3)
Junior 26 (-2)
Tolima 24

Goal of Once Caldas, moves the table

Dayro Moreno puts Once Caldas ahead and for now, he takes Santa Fe out of the eight.

Expulsion in Medellin

Éder Munive, from Unión Magdalena, sent off at the Atanasio Girardot after a VAR review, for a foul against Luciano Pons when he was about to score.

The first two places, also at stake

Millonarios, Águilas Doradas and Nacional play for the first two places in the table, which gives them the chance to be seeded in the home run draw and gives them a sporting advantage in the event of a tie in points in the semifinals.

start date

The matches of date 20 of the League are already underway.

This is how the accounts are to classify before the date begins

The final date is coming

Welcome to this live broadcast of EL TIEMPO. Follow here, minute by minute, the matches that will define the three remaining places for the semifinal home runs of the League.

