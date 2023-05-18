LIVE, last date of the League: the last 3 classified to the semifinals are defined

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Chicó, Santa Fe, Medellín, Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Tolima are fighting for three spots.
Chicó, Santa Fe, Medellín, Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Tolima are fighting for three spots.
Follow the final day of the Colombian championship minute by minute.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Wednesday the round-robin phase of the 2023-I League ends. Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Nacional, América and Alianza Petrolera already have a place in the semifinal home runs.
The three missing boxes are defined tonight. Boyacá Chicó, Santa Fe and Medellín arrive temporarily classified. Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Tolima still aspire.
Follow here, minute by minute, what happens on this definitive journey.
Águilas Doradas missed a penalty
Rionegro’s team, which could be the leader if they put it in, continues 0-0 against Jaguares.
This is the table
Millions 38
eagles 37
National 35
America 33
Alliance 31
boy 30
Medellin 27 (+1)
Pasture 27 (0)
—————
Santa Fe 26 (+5)
Equity 26 (+3)
Junior 26 (-2)
Tolima 24
Goal of Once Caldas, moves the table
Dayro Moreno puts Once Caldas ahead and for now, he takes Santa Fe out of the eight.
Expulsion in Medellin
Éder Munive, from Unión Magdalena, sent off at the Atanasio Girardot after a VAR review, for a foul against Luciano Pons when he was about to score.
The first two places, also at stake
Millonarios, Águilas Doradas and Nacional play for the first two places in the table, which gives them the chance to be seeded in the home run draw and gives them a sporting advantage in the event of a tie in points in the semifinals.
start date
The matches of date 20 of the League are already underway.
simultaneous matches
As it did not happen a long time ago, the ten games of the date will be played at the same time, 7 pm.
This is how the accounts are to classify before the date begins
The final date is coming
Welcome to this live broadcast of EL TIEMPO. Follow here, minute by minute, the matches that will define the three remaining places for the semifinal home runs of the League.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #date #League #classified #semifinals #defined
Leave a Reply