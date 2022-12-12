Every year, millions of pilgrims gather in the Basilica of Guadalupe and in the vicinity of Tepeyac to celebrate the Virgin Morena.

During this Sunday, tens of thousands of people have come to the Marian sanctuary, some of them had to wait two years to meet again with the considered Empress of America due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe is one of the most important religious celebrations in the Catholic Church in Mexico and Latin America.

And despite the cold tonight, thousands and thousands of pilgrims have flocked to the Basilica of Guadalupe to sing the Mañanitas, just at the first second of December 12.

According to estimates by the Government of Mexico City, it is expected that this year the sanctuary will receive more than 10 million pilgrims, within the framework of the 491 anniversary of the apparitions of the Virgin on Cerro del Tepeyac.

Within the framework of the Welcome Pilgrim 2022 operation, the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City has implemented a security and surveillance device in the Basilica and religious sites of the 16 city halls of the capital.

The mayor of Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chíguil, has reported that 76 medical care points have been installed around the perimeter of the Basilica of Guadalupe, and volunteers and civil protection personnel have treated nearly 981 pilgrims, most of them for effects due to fatigue.

In addition, during the Basilica operation, workers from the urban services area of ​​the demarcation have removed 225 tons of garbage.