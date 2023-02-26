FC Barcelona have never lost to Almeria in La Liga in 13 matches (W11-G2-V0), with a goal difference of 39-7. Does the relegation candidate have to believe it again tonight against the leader? Barça also has something to make up for after the Europa League elimination against Manchester United. From 6.30 pm you can follow the most important developments here.
