FC Barcelona grabbed the title in La Liga for the first time since 2019 this year. It was the first championship with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. The Orange-international and his fellow players will start the new season of the Spanish league tonight with an away match against Getafe. The kick-off in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez was at 9.30 pm, in our live blog you will stay informed of the most important developments.
