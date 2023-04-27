Earlier in the evening, Atlético Madrid won 3-1 against Real Mallorca. The club did this in special shirts in honor of the 120th anniversary. That birthday party got off to a false start. Matija Nastasic made the 0-1 for Real Mallorca after twenty minutes, but goals from Rodrigo de Paul (45+2), Álvaro Morata (47) and Yannick Carrasco (77) made it a great party for Atlético, which is now only two points behind number two Real Madrid.
Program, results and position La Liga
