The third season of “La reina del sur” changed the rules of the game for the series and the story of Teresa Mendoza. Escaping from jail was only the first step in the plan, but there is a long way to go for the protagonist to have the happy ending that she seeks for herself and her family.

As we have seen, she decided to take a break from the search for the ‘Black Rider’ to save some kidnapped women and her life is in danger. Fans couldn’t be more excited for her fate, so we’re sharing everything you need to know about Chapter 27 releasing tonight.

What time does chapter 27 of “La reina del sur 3” PREMIERE?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 25.

Where to watch LIVE season 3 of “La reina del sur”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” can be seen live through Telemundo. Below we share the channels depending on your country:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How can I watch the series if I don’t have Telemundo?

In case you don’t have Telemundo, you can also watch “La reina del sur 3″ on the mobile app, the website and its official YouTube channel.

Will there be a fourth season of “The Queen of the South”?

On the hot table, Kate del Castillo He expressed that season 3 could close the story of his character: “I think you have to know how to tell him that already, bye, bye. I think that the third is the last and how it should be to say goodbye to Teresita, so enjoy it ”.

