Spain’s biggest match is coming up: El Clásico between great rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barça starts the match in their own Olympic stadium as reigning national champions. With a win, Real Madrid, together with Daley Blind’s surprisingly strong performing Girona, can take the lead in La Liga again. Barcelona has one point less than Real Madrid after ten rounds. The crack comes too early for Frenkie de Jong. Kick-off in Barcelona is at 4:15 PM, follow El Clásico in our live blog.

