After two days without being able to contact the Ukrainian forces that are resisting at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, senior commanders of the Army and the Ukrainian Government assured on May 5 that “bloody fighting” is taking place inside the steel plant, where there are also dozens of civilians. However, the Kremlin denies that its troops have entered the place and has promised that there will be a ceasefire to remove the civilians.

71 days after its start, the war in Ukraine intensifies. Russia claimed that it killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers during nightly bombardments in different parts of the country. For its part, the Ukrainian Army said it had recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east.

At the same time, and according to kyiv, “bloody hand-to-hand combat” took place at the Azovstal steel plant, the last bastion of the Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol.

These are the main news of the day:

07:35 (BOG) Russia accuses Ukraine of bombing Belgorod region

The Russian villages of Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka in the Belgorod region have been shelled by Ukraine with no casualties, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

“A house and a garage were destroyed in Nekhoteevka. There were no casualties among the civilian population. The shelling continues,” the Russian state news agency, RIA, reported.

The Belgorod region borders Ukraine, north of Kharkiv.

07:12 (BOG) Moscow expels seven Danish embassy employees

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it expelled seven employees from the Danish embassy in Moscow in retaliation for a similar move by Copenhagen last month.

The Russian ministry declared the embassy workers “persona non grata”, adding that Denmark’s openly anti-Russian policy was seriously damaging bilateral relations.

The Danish Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had been informed that four diplomats and three other employees of its embassy in the Russian capital would be expelled.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the Kremlin’s move was “completely unjustified and deeply problematic” and stressed that Russia “no longer wants real dialogue and diplomacy.”

07:03 (BOG) Russia promises temporary ceasefire in Mariupol to achieve civilian evacuations

Despite reports of continued attacks on the Azovstal steelworks, Russian authorities promised a temporary ceasefire, to last for a few hours over three days, to allow humanitarian corridors to get civilians out of the factory.

The ceasefire would begin this Thursday, May 5, and would extend intermittently until Saturday, May 7.

⚡️ Russia claims it will release civilians from Azovstal starting May 5. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on May 4 that it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Moscow time on May 5, 6, and 7. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022



6:41 (BOG) kyiv indicates that another 344 people were evacuated from Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that in a new Mariupol evacuation operation, 344 people were rescued from the city and suburbs.

The president pointed out that like other groups of civilians removed this week from the city, the group will be sent to Zaporizhia, in the southeast of the nation and a city still controlled by local authorities.

6:23 (BOG) Ukraine says it has regained some areas in the south of the country

Ukraine’s military said it had recaptured some areas in the south of the country and repelled Russian attacks in the east.

Specifically, the Ukrainian forces indicated this Thursday that they made some progress on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mikoláiv and that they repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, belonging to the Donbass region.

For their part, Russian forces also said they have maintained attacks on railway stations and other supply line targets across the country as part of an effort to disrupt the supply of weapons sent by the West and that they have been critical to defense. from Ukraine.

06:15 (BOG) Russia claims it killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in overnight bombardments

Russia claimed to have killed 600 Ukrainian fighters overnight in artillery strikes that hit local army positions and strongholds.

The Defense Ministry said its soldiers’ missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine’s central Kirovohrad region, and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

The information has not been independently verified.

06:01 (BOG) Zelensky calls for manual evacuation of civilians trapped in Azovstal

In a video broadcast in the early hours of this May 5, Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelensky assured that civilians trapped in the steel plant must be removed by hand since heavy machinery cannot be used.

Zelensky said negotiations to rescue people at the steel mill are continuing and asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres for help in doing so.

“There are still civilians. Women, children (…) the lives of the people who remain there are in danger. They are all important to us. We ask for your help to save them,” stressed the president.

The Ukrainian head of state added that his country is ready to provide the necessary ceasefire to achieve evacuations.

5:43 (BOG) Russia denies that its troops entered Azovstal

Asked about claims by senior Ukrainian officials that Russian troops had stormed the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov rejected the claims.

Peskov repeated to the press the order given days ago by President Vladimir Putin to stop the assaults on the site and instead besiege it.

However, civilians who have been evacuated from the plant in recent days recounted constant shelling of the steel mill. A video released on May 4 by a Russian-backed separatist group showed an attack on the steel mill, although the location has been confirmed, it is unclear when it was recorded.

Azovstal. Mariupol. This is how the desperation of the army of russian murderers looks like. Ukrainian heroes defend the whole world. pic.twitter.com/mrboirIeBZ — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) May 4, 2022



In the past, Peskov said reports that Russia intended to invade Ukraine were an “empty and baseless” fabrication by the Western media, and in February said Russian troops would be “withdrawn to their permanent bases” after conclude joint military exercises with Belarus. Seven days after his statements, on February 24, Moscow launched the war against Ukraine.

5:38 (BOG) Ukraine reports “bloody fighting” inside Azovstal plant

An adviser to the Presidency of Ukraine quoted by Reuters stated that in recent hours fighting has been renewed inside the Azovstal plant, the huge steel factory for days has been surrounded by Russian troops and where around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers resist, along with dozens of civilians.

Russian forces mounted a furious assault on the Azovstal steel factory, seeking to destroy the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol and allow Moscow to claim a victory ahead of a symbolic Russian holiday. https://t.co/WMkNXOqsn4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 5, 2022



Hours earlier, and after two days of losing contact with Ukrainian forces at the steel mill, Azov Volunteer Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko said “bloody fighting” is ongoing at the factory belonging to the city of Mariupol. , where the Russian Army declared victory on April 21.

With Reuters, AP and local media