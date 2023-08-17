On Wednesday, the troops liberated the place Uroshaine in that region . The town, located on the outskirts of the Donetsk region, is the first town since July 27 that Kyiv says it has recaptured from the Russians. Ukraine says the counteroffensive is going slower than desired, partly because of large Russian minefields.

The Ukrainian armed forces achieved success in the southeast of the country on Thursday. That said military spokesman Andrei Kovaliov on national TV. “Towards the south of Urozhaine they were successful,” said Kovaliov.

US President Joe Biden approved F-16 training programs for Ukrainian pilots in May, but there is no decision has yet been taken on the delivery of the aircraft to Ukraine.

“It is already clear that we cannot defend Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets this fall and winter,” said the spokesman. Russian missile and drone terrorism.”

Ukraine is unable to deploy US F-16s this year , a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said on television on Wednesday. Ukraine has repeatedly asked the West to supply these devices.

In early August, Russian authorities accused Ukrainian special services of coordinating a “massive” telephone campaign to manipulate Russians, especially the elderly, into setting fire to military offices. The Prosecutor’s Office in Russia then warned that setting fire to military infrastructure would be considered “ acts of terrorism’ or ‘sabotage and would be severely punished.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, several Russians convicted of attempting to set fire to military recruiting centers or administrative buildings . These attempts have become more frequent since a partial mobilization of reserves in September 2022.

Andrei Petrauskas, she says, was convicted of it throwing two Molotov cocktails to a military police station in Siberian Krasnoyarsk, in October 2022. According to the NGO, a small fire then broke out, which the police quickly extinguished. The suspect was nevertheless tried for a ‘terrorist act’, a very serious charge.

A 24-year-old young man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Russia on Wednesday because of an attempt setting fire to a military recruiting center . This is reported by the non-governmental organization OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights and media group focused on political prosecutions.

According to the mayor of Moscow is currently fighting nearly 45,000 residents of its city in Ukraine. “That’s a significant portion of those who are there,” Sergey Sobyanin said Wednesday, according to state news agency Interfax. “They include at least 5,000 professional soldiers.”

Both Russia and Ukraine have increased the number of troops deployed since the start of the war in February 2022. kept secret. In early August, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said more than 231,000 individuals had volunteered to join the armed forces since January 2023.

In September 2022, faced with the losses at the front, the Russian authorities had to resort to a partial mobilization of reserves. At least 300,000 men are said to have been recruited, but the mobilization also led to tens of thousands of Russians fleeing abroad. The recruitment campaign takes place through social networks and street posters promoting the army and promising future soldiers very attractive conditions. See also Shanghai cuts lighting on famous avenue to save energy due to heat wave