For the second night in a row, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has been bombarded with Russian attacks. Several explosions were heard in the city, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The night before, Russian attacks on Kyiv left one dead and three wounded. The Ukrainian armed forces called it the largest attack since the start of the war. Read all about the war in Ukraine in our live blog.

