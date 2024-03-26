Any global peace summit on Ukraine that excludes Russia from participation is “absurd” and doomed to failure. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in an interview published on Tuesday. And explosions in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, caused by a Russian missile attack, injured ten people on Monday morning. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

