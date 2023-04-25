Moscow has denied that Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a lookalike for public appearances. That was repeatedly suggested in Ukraine. And Russia needs an estimated 500 billion rubles (about 5.5 billion euros) to develop a drone project that Putin launched in February. Read about it in our live blog
#LIVE #Kremlin #denies #Russian #President #Putin #doppelgänger
Forest industry | UPM achieved an exceptionally good result, even though the forest sector is declining
Unlike domestic competitors, UPM still makes paper. The situation is also weighing on UPM, which started a huge pulp mill...
Leave a Reply