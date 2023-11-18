The municipality and the police were unable to protect the right to demonstrate of Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) and therefore the Sinterklaas arrival in De Lier in South Holland should have been canceled. This is what KOZP leader Jerry Afriyie said in conversation with this site. “The right to demonstrate takes precedence over enjoying Sinterklaas. It is not in the constitution that Sinterklaas must be celebrated.” Follow all developments about the national arrival of Sinterklaas in this live blog.

