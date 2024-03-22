The Dutch national team will play four more practice matches before the European Championship, the first of which will be tonight. In the Johan Cruijff Arena, the Dutch team will take on Scotland, which also participates in the European championship. The match started at 8:45 PM, and you can stay informed of all developments in our live blog.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
20:51
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Koeman #hopes #success #WijnaldumDepay #tandem #Frimpong
Leave a Reply