Koeman and Ter Stegen press conference. Now it is the turn of the Dutch coach:

Her future: “It is important for the club. The club’s situation of being able to win a title this season is something nice. We must remember in January, in the final of the Super Cup, the situation of the team was worse. We have improved many things, there was a trajectory of 19 games without losing, we lost an important game last week and I never think about losing a game in my future. The most important thing is to put energy into the team, to prepare the team to win the title ”.

Approach to Athletic: “The approach is always the same, which can be with three defenders, with four, but it is always trying to dominate the game, looking for our players between the lines, reaching the band, creating goal opportunities and especially when we lose the ball we have to be defensively very good. The most important thing is that we show what energy we are going to put in. To win, we individually need the players who can make a difference. “

Would you like a public ratification of Laporta ?: “I do not need this because we have spoken, he has shown me his confidence. Every time there is something in the press, does a president have to show his confidence? I do not think it’s necessary. I am the first, I know where I am, I am in the Bara and we have to win things. Despite the changes, the economic situation, we are in a final to win a final. It is the most important thing, the other things do not paint anything today ”.